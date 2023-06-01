8 charged in $6 million pandemic relief frauds involving identity theft

(WXYZ) — Eight people from Michigan and California have been charged in a $6 million fraud scheme that involved multiple pandemic relief programs.

Federal officials announced 40-year-old Deangelo Jackson-Portwood of Livonia, 37-year-old Anton Greenwood of Detroit, 39-year-old Adartha Tillman of Eastpointe, 55-year-old Timothy Boyle and 55-year-old Tyrone Boyle, both of Los Angeles County, California, 36-year-old Christopher Lindsay of Detroit, 41-year-old Taurean Davis of Detroit, and 33-year-old Maurice Brown-Portwood of Van Buren Township were all charged indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, all are accused of filing fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications, submitting them for numerous individuals and business entities. Prosecutors allege the applications had misrepresented applicant information, including the identity of the applicant and eligibility for relief. They also say many of the applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.

All face up to twenty years in prison on the wire fraud conspiracy charge and a consecutive two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.