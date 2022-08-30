8-year-old boy remains in critical condition after touching power line in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Michigan after Warren police say he and a sibling touched a downed power line near McKinley Elementary School.

A witness described the scene as terrifying when the 8-year-old touched a live power line.

Police say it happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday as several children walked through a blocked off area where the line hung several feet from the ground.

The witness says the victim tried to lift the line so his brother could walk through. This took place near Toepfer Road and Sharrow Avenue.

“His hands caught on fire. Police showed up and took control of the situation,” the witness said.

Warren Police Department Commissioner Bill Dwyer added, “There were severe burns.”

Warren police say they were already in the area for an unrelated call when they immediately responded.

The commissioner says officers pulled the victim and his 10-year-old brother, who was trying to help off, and immediately rushed them to the hospital.

The 10-year-old is not seriously injured. Two officers who assisted at the scene are also being checked out after coming into contact with the power line.

“They didn’t stop there or wait for EMS. They put that 8-year-old in the car, and immediately with lights and sirens took him and his 10-year-old brother to Detroit Moross,” Dwyer said.

Police say the two boys were mistakenly dropped off by a grandmother, who was unaware the school was closed due to a power outage.

Monday evening, a 14-year-old girl died in Monroe after being electrocuted by a downed power line.

