8-year-old Detroit boy fatally struck by vehicle, teen driver arrested

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm an 8-year-old boy died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the street near Fielding and Belton Streets on Detroit’s westside.

Police say, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old female driving a Ford Taurus struck the boy.

The child was taken by his father to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and is awaiting possible arraignment.

No further information is known at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

