8-year-old girl injured after fire at Warren apartment complex

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 8-year-old girl was injured after a fire at Warren Manor Apartments early Wednesday morning.

The fire chief tells 7 Action News the girl was taken to Children's Hospital and was in stable condition on arrival.

We're told the fire burned about eight units, and crews are still putting out hotspots on the apartment.

It started in a ground floor unit near Shaw Park, and the girl was not in the unit where the fire started.

This is the second fire at the Warren Manor Apartments in less than a year. A fire was reported in May last year.

One resident said the fire last year also burned about eight units, but thankfully no one was injured in that fire.

The apartments are located along Dequindre Ave. just north of 8 Mile in Warren.

The fire marshal is on scene investigating and we're expected to have more information later Wednesday.