8-year-old shot with stray bullet while sleeping inside his home

Detroit police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot on Detroit's east side overnight.

We're told the 8-year-old boy was sleeping inside the second level of a home when he was hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.

It happened in the area of Eliot St. and West St. in the Brewster Homes neighborhood, just off of Mack.

Police are on the scene investigating and canvassing for shell casings.

We're told the boy was taken to Children's Hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.