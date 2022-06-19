88-year-old Warren school bus driver finishes last route

WARREN, Mich (WXYZ) — 88-year-old Mary Behr has been transporting precious cargo for the Warren Consolidated School District for more than 30 years; it's students.

“If I had to use one word to describe her. It would be faithful," says director of transportation for the district, Rob Selby.

Retirement has long been something she's considered, but kept pushing it off.

“She’ll say, oh I’m going to retire next year. One more year. It’s always one more year," he said.

But now, this grandmother and great-grandmother is finally ready to trade in those early wake-up calls for some time with her family.

“I’m not going to miss getting up in the morning but, I am going to miss what I do every day," she said.

7 Action News tagged along for her last ride, to Butcher Middle School.

“Such a nice bus driver," said Freja, one of the students Mary drives.

To say the district's head bus driver will be missed would be an understatement.

“They say, you can stay, and I say I can’t stay. I get up at quarter to four in the morning," Mary laughed.

It's a career she felt called to.

“I love children. And you can’t do this job unless you love children.”

Mary plans to spend her retirement traveling with family, practicing her cross-stitching, and doing crosswords.