8th Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victim released from hospital

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another victim who was injured during the splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills more than two weeks ago has been released from the hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a 30-year-old of Rochester Hills, was released on Monday and is resting comfortably at home, the sheriff's office said.

Nine people were injured during the shooting on June 15 at Brooklands Plaza Spash Pad. A 39-year-old woman of Rochester remains hospitalized after she was shot multiple times as she was protecting her children.

Her 8-year-old son, who was critically injured, was released form the hospital on Friday.

Six other victims were released from the hospital shortly after the shooting:



4-year-old boy

42-year-old man

31-year-old man

78-year-old man

39-year-old woman

37-year-old woman

The sheriff’s office said it is not identifying the victims.

The suspect in the shooting, a 42-year-old from Shelby Township, killed himself after the shooting as police surrounded his home.

