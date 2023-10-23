9-year-old entrepreneur is baking his way to success

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver boy baked up a business idea to bake bread and sell it to raise money for his summer camp and for other things he wants.

9-year-old Xayden Ramirez has the entrepreneurial spirit and baking skills of seasoned baker.

“I go to Bates Elementary and my friends don't know that I do this,” Ramirez said of his business Bake Me Up Bakery.

In the kitchen, Xayden is organized and knows what he's doing. He has a love for cooking that began at a young age.

"When I was like four or five, I made my own frosting. That got me into what I like and I like cooking and baking,” Ramirez said.

And as Xayden grew older, and more determined than ever, his baking passion turned into a business idea with mom and dad's help, but behind this idea there’s a purpose.

"My mom and dad said I could start raising money for my fifth grade camp,” Ramirez said of the inspiration behind his Bake Me Up Bakery.

Buying ingredients to continue baking breads is helping Xayden learn the value of a dollar and how far it can go.

“I usually spend $50 each time I run out of my ingredients,” he said.

The hard work and hours in the kitchen is paying off as Xayden has been baking up a storm. So far, he's baked a whopping 400 loaves of bread and every loaf he makes is made with love and a special sprinkle of ambition.

“Usually I make big batches. When I have three, I make four loaves which I just double all the recipes that I do,” Ramirez said.

He sells his loaves of bread for $8 and if you buy two, you get a deal — two loaves for $15! He hopes to get more tools and to continue adding more recipes to his arsenal.

But the biggest lesson Xayden says he's learned through all of this, "If you want to buy something you have to put in the hard work to get it.”

If you want buy some of Xayden’s delicious bread, click the following link to visit Bake Me Up Bread’s Facebook page.

