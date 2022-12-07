Watch Now
News

9-year-old girl killed in crash on Southfield Freeway after box truck rear-ends car

9-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 11:34:11-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday evening.

According to police, the girl was riding in a vehicle that had a blown-out tire. Police say the driver was trying to make it to the 8 Mile exit at very slow speeds with hazard lights activated when the driver of a box truck rear-ended the vehicle around 7:40 p.m. 

MSP says the driver of the box truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that a blood draw was also taken for possible narcotics impairment. 

The driver and another juvenile in the car were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 9-year-old who was killed was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt while riding in the backseat. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website