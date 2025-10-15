9-year-old thanks supporters after car crashed through her bedroom

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nine-year-old Laila Breitshtrus is in good spirits and recovering in the hospital just days after a woman crashed into her bedroom. Laila says she's thankful she is alive and that angels were protecting her.

"I was scared," Laila said, recounting the moments when an SUV driven by 20-year-old Caris Adell Wade crashed through her bedroom.

The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard in Center Line just before 3 a.m. Monday as Laila and her family were sleeping.

The impact was so violent it sent the 9-year-old flying out of her bed and outside into the yard, leaving her pinned under debris.

"I felt kind of trapped under everything. I tried crawling out. Then after that, I remember my stepdad Casey picking me up and making sure I was OK and then yelling for someone," Laila said.

After the terrifying crash, police say the suspected drunken driver, Wade, took off running but was arrested a short time later by Warren police officers.

Wade is now charged with fleeing the crash and reckless driving causing serious impairment. She could face additional charges when toxicology results come back.

I looked at Wade's driving record and found that multiple speeding violations have put her on driver's probation.

Laila's injuries include spinal fractures and a laceration to her liver. On top of that, she still feels pretty sore.

"Right now, my chest is hurting, my tailbone and my ribs a little," Laila said.

Despite her injuries, Laila remains grateful for the support she's received.

"I don't think I would have been able to make it without everybody there, especially my stepdad, my mom and my dad, and the angels above me," Laila said.

She has a message for her supporters.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody who has been out there and supporting me," Laila said.

