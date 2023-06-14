90-year-old woman dead following house fire in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Fire Department confirms that a 90-year-old woman has died as a result of a house fire on the city's east side.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Orleans Street near Robinwood.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire says he was walking his dog when he smelled smoke and saw flames. The young man says he attempted to break a window to try and get to the woman, who he says was lying on the floor, out.

Right now, fire crews don’t know exactly where in the home the fire started or how but they do say the security bars on every window in the home may have made an escape more difficult. Something the neighbors reiterated as well.

Fire Chief James. Harris says this tragedy should serve as a warning for people.

"It can be a hindrance when you’re trying to escape a fire. We understand people want security bars to keep their home secure, but when it comes to a fire, let’s minimize the security bars," he said. "Maybe on the door, maybe on one window, maybe on two windows but not every window in the home.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine if the woman had a working smoke detector.

The young men 7 Action News reporter Jenn Schanz spoke with said the woman lived at the home alone but had family regularly checking in on her.