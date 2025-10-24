92-year-old pasta maker keeps Italian traditions alive at Andiamo Warren

WARREN, Mich. — For Italian Heritage Month, there's no better place to celebrate than Andiamo in Warren, a restaurant that has been proudly serving the community since 1990. Owner Joe Vicari says he's watched kids grow up eating his Italian cuisine and later get married under his roof.

Andiamo in Warren is the birthplace for what has become a more than 30-year career for Vicari, who says he's standing on the shoulders of a giant. That giant is Chef Aldo, who Vicari describes as an encyclopedia of Italian cuisine and a man who unfortunately, passed away in 2011.

"99% of the recipes are Chef Aldo's," Vicari said.

The restaurant has been serving Aldo's homemade recipes for 36 years and counting. For Vicari, this location holds special meaning.

"This is where his home was, too," Vicari said. "He ended up being like a grandfather to us."

Vicari's Sicilian heritage makes him the proud owner of Andiamo, and this Warren location remains dear to him.

"This is the original one, so it's closest to my heart," Vicari said.

This restaurant is the origin of what has become a 25-restaurant group under Vicari's belt. He credits much of his success to his old friend Aldo, whom he brought out of retirement to lead the charge in the kitchen.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to me and Chef Aldo, because it gave him life again," Vicari said.

Now, it's up to the crew to make sure the legacy continues. 92-year-old Angelina is one of two ladies who've been at the restaurant since the beginning.

"Yeah, I make pasta every day," Angelina said.

Working alongside her is Tanya, who has been learning from Angelina for years.

"She keeps me young," Tanya said about Angelina. "I worked from the beginning with her. She teaches me everything."

Anna, another pasta maker, has been with the restaurant for 36 years.

"36 years," Anna said.

The ladies are tasked with making pasta from scratch daily.

"Lasagna, ravioli, tortellini, everything," Tanya said.

Vicari appreciates their dedication to the craft.

"The moment they come in, they start working and they stay working until the moment that they're done," Vicari said.

For Angelina and Anna, the work is more than just a job.

"You have to teach the younger people to make stuff," Angelina said.

"I love this place and I come every morning and make my pasta and go home," Anna said.

When asked if she plans on retiring anytime soon, Angelina answered plainly: "What else would I do?"

Recipe below for Osso Buco

