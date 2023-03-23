99-year-old WWII veteran honored after 70 years of service

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday a World War II veteran was honored after 70 years of serving the American Legion Post in Flat Rock.

The ceremony, which honored 99-year-old Kurt "The Judge" Kersten, was held at the American Legion Post on Dix Hwy in Southgate.

"We’re gathered here today to pay tribute to our friend, our comrade, member of the American Legion and just about every other organization," said one veteran as the ceremony started.

Kersten graduated from Flat Rock High School and began serving in the United States Army Air Force in 1943. His fellow comrades say his storied career was to be admired.

"Upon graduation, he was working at the Willow Run airport where they built the B-24 Liberator. He went into the military, wanted to fly but couldn’t, so he ended up being a navigator on the very same planes that he built and it just goes on and on," said U.S. Air Force veteran Francis Mentzer.

After the beloved WWII veteran came home, he pursued a career in law. Kersten says he had a law practice in Flat Rock for more than 30 years and eventually earned a seat on the judge's bench in Wayne County.

Despite his successful career, Kersten never never stopped serving. He joined the American Legion Post in Flat Rock in 1946. In the 70 plus years he's been a member, he's attended more than 1,000 veteran memorial services as a part of the post's Honor Guard.

"He’s a treasure plain and simple," said Mentzer.

Although he’s set to turn 100 later this year, Kersten still remembers the reason he laid his life on the line for the United States years ago.

"After we were attacked by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor, the United States got into the conflict with Germany, Japan and Italy. The whole country’s attitude turned around and everyone became extremely patriotic. It was a given that you’re going to join the military," said Kersten.

He says it's an attitude he’ll be holding on to for the rest of his days.

"With a Boy Scout code, the United States was always number one in my book and it’s been that way ever since and still is," said Kersten.

The judge says in a few years he’s looking forward to celebrating 80 years of service with the American Legion.