CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A beloved community playground in a Center Line neighborhood was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

'A complete devastation': Beloved playground in Center Line destroyed in fire

The playground, located inside the Kramer Houses Co-operative, was reduced to charred debris after flames consumed the entire play structure and surrounding rubber mulch.

"We have never had anything like this happen before. This is just a complete devastation," said Tina Caponi, a Kramer Homes resident.

WXYZ Tina Caponi

Caponi captured video of the playground as it burned Wednesday evening.

"My kids played on the playground constantly all the time, all the neighborhood kids," Caponi said.

WXYZ

According to Center Line Public Safety, initial reports from witnesses stated a group of minors were seen running away from the playground as smoke was coming from it. Investigators have interviewed two minors of interest and their parents regarding the incident.

The playground was built just two years ago after residents from Kramer Homes donated money for the project. The structure cost approximately $20,000 to build, according to resident Loral Czuchaj.

WXYZ

"A lot of people don't have it like that and we finally got it together for these kids and they took it," Czuchaj said.

WXYZ Loral Czuchaj

Resident Linda Drown said she was watering her grass when she noticed the fire.

"I saw all this smoke billowing. I mean, smoke everywhere," Drown said.

WXYZ Linda Drown

Drown expressed relief that the fire didn't spread to nearby residential buildings.

"If it was one of the buildings, it would be a number of units," she said.

WXYZ

While police continue investigating what caused the fire, Caponi hopes the playground can be rebuilt.

"This is completely heartbreaking to all the children in our community. Everyone in our community that has children uses that field and uses that playground," she said.

—————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

