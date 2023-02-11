'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves.

Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.

Forty-nine-year-old Alan Witchelhouse has been coming to Arkay since 1999.

“It's very important, very important to have this program and have the vans to run for us,” said Alan's mother Beverly Witchelhouse. "Keeping him busy has helped him to understand and be able to do things.”

Beverly Witchelhouse says the thefts have limited the available transportation, causing her family to spend more time transporting Alan to Arkay, or causing some of his favorite activities to be cancelled.

"Their bowling league could not go on this week because they didn't have enough vans to transport,” Beverly Witchelhouse said.

Southgate police confirmed four catalytic converters were reported stolen on two separate nights in just the last eight days. Over the last four to five months, Arkay says 10 catalytic converters were taken, including two of the vehicles themselves.

Surveillance video provided by Arkay captured a red van pulling into the lot and backing up to the trucks out of view.

“You really feel like you’re being invaded,” Arkay CEO Kevin McGuckin said. "It's really a frustrating feeling to have to call caregivers or parents and say 'we can't take them to services.'”

McGuckin says many of their clients can't drive, and the Arkay vans are their transportation to the facility.

“That is our mission, to serve them," McGuckin said. “Some of clients have Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, basically the most vulnerable population."

McGuckin says the organization now plans to buy four cameras, extra lighting and anti-theft alarms for the vehicles. Sadly, it's a step that's now necessary to keep the nonprofit’s mission ongoing.

“It's very upsetting," Beverly said. "I don't understand how people can have a clear conscience and do stuff like that.”

If you recognize that van, contact the Southgate Police Department. If you’d like to help, Arkay started a GoFundMe page.