A hat worn by Napoléon fetches $1.6 million at an auction of the French emperor's belongings

Christophe Ena/AP
One of the signature broad, black hats that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe is on display at Osenat's auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The hat is tipped to fetch more than half a million euros (dollars) at the auction Sunday of Napoleonic memorabilia patiently collected by a French industrialist. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 19, 2023
PARIS (AP) — A faded, cracked felt hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte fetched $1.6 million at an auction Sunday of the French emperor's belongings.

The signature broad, black hat is one of a handful still in existence that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe.

It was the centerpiece of Sunday's auction in Fontainebleau of memorabilia collected by a French industrialist who died last year.

It was initially valued at $650,000. But the bidding quickly jumped higher. The name of the winning bidder was not released.

