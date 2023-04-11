Watch Now
A horse, of course. Detroit police rescue lost horse Tuesday morning

Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 13:16:41-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's not every day Detroit police get to help in the rescue of a big four-legged friend.

Police say they came to the rescue of a lost horse this Tuesday morning in the area of Joy and Roselawn.

We're told the horse was handed over to the mounted division and is currently in Clarkston.

Detroit police say they've seen many different animals roaming the streets over the years, so they were not surprised to see a horse.

Right now, police have no idea who the horse belongs to and are currently looking for the owner.

The second precinct also came with the jokes today. "What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor," they tweeted out with the pictures below.

