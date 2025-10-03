DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some Detroit Tigers fans headed downtown Thursday afternoon to watch their team defeat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series, despite the game being on the road.

'A huge deal': Tigers fans celebrate win as playoff baseball returns to Detroit

The 3 p.m. game drew crowds to establishments like Tin Roof Bar, located directly across from Comerica Park, where fans gathered on the first floor and the rooftop to watch the action unfold.

"Detroit's an electric city. Even when it's an away game, you got a bunch of people out here, out supporting, watching the team," Tigers fan Tyler Weldon said.

The victory was especially sweet for fans who had doubted the team's playoff chances after a late-season slide.

"Until about the All-Star break, it was really exciting. Then late August early September, you started doubting this team would even make the playoffs," said Mike Czerniakowski, another Tigers fan. "Now being where we're at, even if we don't make it too far, it's nice to knock out Cleveland."



Postgame interview: Tarik Skubal in Tigers Wild Card celebration with Brad Galli

Local businesses are also celebrating the playoff run, with bar staff preparing for increased crowds when the Tigers return home.

"For us being directly across the street from the park, obviously it's a huge sales day for us and since we work for tips, any day that's big on sales is big on tips," said Anna Anderson, a bartender at Tin Roof Detroit.

Anderson said the timing couldn't be better for downtown businesses, with the Detroit Lions out of town for the next couple of weeks.

"The Lions are out of town for the next couple of weeks so to have the Tigers playing at home, then we'll get the Lions back for Monday night later this month (Oct. 20). I mean, for all businesses downtown, those are huge games," Anderson said.

Despite the team's September struggles, fans remain optimistic about the playoff run.

"It was a rough skid there, but we snuck in and it's all up from here. Let's see how far we can take it," Weldon said. “To be able to bring some games here into our city is going to be a huge deal. We all know we're going to turn out."

Kerry Carpenter on Tigers topping Guardians: 'We're going to Seattle and they're not'

The Tigers will return to Comerica Park on Tuesday after two games on the road in Seattle over the weekend. It's a best-of-five series, so the Tigers could also host another home game on Wednesday if necessary.

