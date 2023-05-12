'A humanitarian': Family shares legacy of slain Oakland County chief health officer

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — While the investigation into Dr. Calandra Green's death is ongoing, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it appears she's the victim of a murder-suicide. Investigators say Green, 50, was shot and killed by her husband.

On Friday, both the North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and the south division in Southfield were closed to the public while Green's co-workers process and grieve the tremendous loss.

Sikande Stewart, Green's sister, described her as smart, determined and an all-around good person.

“I want people to know that my sister was a humanitarian. I want people to know that she was gentle," Stewart told 7 Action News.

She added, “It's a tragedy. Regardless of what happened, there are two families that have been affected deeply today."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, “She was dedicated to public health and in particular to public health among those who are the most vulnerable. She really cared passionately about making sure that communities that didn’t have full access got that access."

Coulter said the Pontiac native joined the health department in 2019 as a public health nurse and rose to the rank of chief public health officer in 2022.

He said when the pandemic hit, Green took the lead on setting up COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. When the Oxford High School tragedy occurred, Coulter said she was the primary point person for coordinating mental health services to help the community of Oxford begin to heal.

When the monkeypox virus surfaced in Michigan, Coulter said Green headed up at task force to protect those most vulnerable.

“Her staff adored her because her personality was just always optimistic, always positive," the county executive described.

He said it was Green's co-workers who became concerned that she did not show up to work on Thursday, which is highly unusual.

Coulter said Green’s mom went to her home with another relative and called 911 when she noticed something was off.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said deputies arrived and discovered Green and her husband in the living room of their Pontiac home. Bouchard said it was evident Charles Green shot her and then shot himself. County Executive Coulter said the couple had been married for just over two years.

The sheriff told 7 Action News, “Apparently, there was some tensions in the marriage, but they weren’t loud or overt. But it spilled out that particular day."

"But it’s still impossible to wrap your head around that you could be very much in love or profess love for a person and then do great violence on them at any point," Bouchard said.

He added, "If the marriage is not working, then move on. It’s the best thing for everybody."

The sheriff said if you have mental health challenges, stressors, anxiety, anger or depression, reach out for help.

Green leaves behind a 24-year-old daughter.