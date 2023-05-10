A.I. Week: Job creator or job killer? What artificial intelligence is bringing to the world of work

(WXYZ) — A recent report from Goldman Sachs estimates that around 300 million jobs may be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence. That means 18% of work globally could be automated.

Based in Detroit, Alex Persky-Stern is the CEO of Waymark, at the beginning of this year, the company launched their most advanced artificial intelligence yet.

"We basically are generating videos with AI and we especially focus on ads for local businesses," said Persky-Stern.

Here’s how Waymark works: You type in your business name, what kind of ad you’d like to create, and within a matter of seconds you have a commercial.

"It honestly still blows my mind how fast everything is moving," said Persky-Stern.

He says because of the intelligence, they’re able to provide high quality videos for small local businesses that couldn’t afford the advertising otherwise, major television companies are already using it.

Waymark CEO talks about impact of A.I.

Seth Myers and his team at Standard Wonder Group don’t use artificial intelligence to create their ads, but they’ve been using it for years to determine who will be most interested.

"Targeting ads to make sure that when you’re online you see an ad that’s the right ad for you, that’s all driven by AI," Myers said.

Goldman Sachs estimates two-thirds of jobs in the U.S. are exposed to some degree of AI automation.

The top three industries that are expected to be most impacted are finance and banking, media and marketing, and legal services.

But as the saying goes every time a browser tab closes, another opens, right?

The World Economic Forum predicts that although AI will replace 85 million jobs by the year 2025, it will also create 97 million.

Top experts predict that just as we're seeing with Waymark and Standard Wonder, AI will make work faster, but human judgment will always be needed.

"We definitely see that if you use an AI, you can get a lot more really cool stuff done, but putting a human at the helm, having somebody actually running that and bringing that human creative element brings the most interesting and unique stuff," said Persky-Stern.

According to Salesforce research in 2020, 84% of marketers reported using AI, and over half planned on increasing their use.

The future is here.

