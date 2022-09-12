A labor of love: Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring antique Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers

(WXYZ) — Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory thanks to the dedication of Brandon Langford, who is on the board of trustees for the Masonic Temple Association of Detroit and does volunteer restorations around the building.

Photos courtesy Brandon Langford

“I’m very passionate about that building and keeping it for the next generation,” Langford, 35, told 7 Action News.

In his post on the Historical Detroit Area Architecture Facebook page, Langford said the one-story tall chandeliers, which were designed by Parducci and manufactured by the Sterling Bronze Co. in New York, were falling apart before he began his work.

“The original wire that was used to string the crystals together was mild steel, and over the past century had rusted so badly that most of the crystal was just barely hanging on. Many pieces had fallen off over the years, some of them shattered, others gone missing. Several large, heavy crystals were in danger of falling at any moment! What remained was coated in 100 years of kitchen grease, dust, coal soot, and cigarette/cigar smoke,” he wrote.

The restoration process, Langford said, took him 6 months and over 1,300 hours.

“I practically lived in the building for 6 months,” Langford joked.

For the restoration, Langford said about 32,000 pieces of crystal were carefully removed, disassembled, ultrasonically cleaned, and dried. He then sorted them by size and shape and re-assembled them with stainless steel wire.

A local glass workshop, Michigan Hot Glass Workshop, was able to create a mold for the missing glass pears and make green glass leaves after only a few originals were left, Langford said. He also noted A.K. Services helped restore the wooden finials and collars.

Langford then attached the elements to the fixtures piece by piece.

Langford said this was one of several restoration projects he’s working on at the Detroit Masonic Temple.

“It gives you this special feeling that you’ve saved something that’s irreplaceable,” said Langford.

