A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals against the Chicago Sky, on Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday July 7, 2022, as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By:
By The Associated Press undefined
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 11:52:42-04
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession.
Here's a look at the WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist's career on and off the basketball court.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.