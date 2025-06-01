A look inside the small business straightaway at the Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While the engines were roaring at the Grand Prix, there was a cool event happening outside that highlighted local businesses.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to be amongst people visiting our city and those who live here as well." said Yvette Jenkins.

Jenkins, a Detroit resident, owns Love Travel Imports.

“What we do is work with different artisan groups that handmade accessories, home decor and gift items," Jenkins said.

Jenkins is one of several small business owners who were part of the Small Business Straightaway, which is set up on Woodward near Campus Martius.

“When you’re an entrepreneur, it can be kind of lonely and so when you have an opportunity to see other people who are also try and do the same thing, it’s great," Jenkins said.

The Small Business Straightaway was created by the organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix three years ago to highlight entrepreneurs across metro Detroit.

“It’s good exposure for all businesses. It’s a stepping stone for us all," said Raeshawn Bumphers with Pink Poodle Bridal.

Different products were being sold at the straightaway, ranging from accessories and clothing to honey.

I spoke with one woman from Roseville who brought honey from an organization called Detroit Hives.

“It was really nice to see the different small businesses especially the honey. We love keeping local honey," said Mindy Hendrickson, the owner of Detroit Hives.

The small businesses will be out here through Sunday afternoon; make sure to stop by if you head downtown.