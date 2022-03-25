A lot of music coming to town this weekend, check who is performing in the D

(WXYZ) — Is this gloomy weather bringing you down? Here are a few events happening around the D to get your mind off of the cold.
Friday
- Darius Rucker
- 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: www.313presents.com
- Victoria Jackson
- 9:30 p.m.
- One Night Stans Comedy Club
- Tickets: www.onenightstans.club
Saturday
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- 12:30 P.M.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
- Circle Jerks
- `7 p.m.
- The Crofoot Ballroom
- Tickets: www.livenation.com
- Festival of Laughs
- 3:30 and 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- 3:30 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
- Brights Eyes
- 7 p.m.
- Masonic Temple
- Tickets: www.axs.com