A piece of mail helps officers narrow down the search area for Zion Foster

(WXYZ) — The whereabouts of Zion Foster remain a mystery Detroit Police are desperate to solve.

Police Chief James White says Zion's body may have ended up in a landfill in Macomb County. He and his staff have been searching the landfill in hopes of bringing the family some closure.

"To bring closure to that family, and to be in law enforcement and to be a dad, you do this because it's the right thing to do," White said.

The department recently made a breakthrough in the search thanks to a piece of mail. It was marked with a Detroit postal code and sent around the time Zion went missing.

As result, they've isolated a 100 x 100-foot area of the landfill to focus their search.

They'll still have to dig through 20 feet of material to get to the exact spot.

"This requires some heavy equipment, which was provided by Michigan Cat. And a road is being installed now and a search deck will be built," White said.

The search is being conducted by officers on a volunteer basis.

Days are hot, long and frankly, a risk to their health.

Working in landfills can expose you to carcinogens.

To help uplift those searching, Sargeant Shannon Jones says Foster's family provided photos of the 17-year-old. They are posted up on the search site.

"Everybody is already here knowing what they're going to do, but sometimes when you see a picture or see a face, it helps when you're feeling tired to give you that little extra burst of energy," Jones said.

Police still aren't sure if they'll find her, but they and their partners are committed to trying.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation has already spent $250,000 on supplies and protective gear. They say more money is needed.