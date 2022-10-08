'A puppy, candy and popsicles': Parents describe stranger-danger incident in Highland Twp.

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are patrolling Highland Township after reports of a man attempting to abduct two 10-year-old boys Thursday afternoon.

"They were approached with a puppy, candy and popsicles, and he threw the popsicles on the road," Marilyn Mangum, a mother of one of the 10-year-olds, told 7 Action News.

A release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says:

"Two 10-year-old boys were playing after school by the Duck Lake Community Resource Center near Duck Lake Road and Connors Lane at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a man standing outside a black Chevrolet truck offered them candy and popsicles. The man had been eating a popsicle and watching the boys as his truck was parked on the side of the road. Both doors to the truck cab were open. One of the boys ran away while the other appeared unsure what to do. A woman, who lived in the area, was driving by and witnessed the man talking to the boys. She asked the boys if they were OK. One of the boys replied the man was trying to abduct them. Upon hearing this, the unidentified male quickly got into his truck and fled. The woman then followed the boys to their homes where the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the encounter."

Mangum says her son is terrified.

"He didn’t sleep last night. I had to sleep with him," she said.

She says she's been speaking with neighbors and businesses nonstop trying to learn more details.

Mangum described the suspect as wearing, "A vest that was green with reflective stripes on it with a black band on the bottom, and he was about the height of the truck."

She also described the dog with the suspect.

"The dog was a white and brown terrier mix, kind of scraggly," Mangum said.

Shaun Leeds is the dad of the second 10-year-old. He said he went to the old school parking lot the next morning and there was still ice cream boxes.

"Just be on the look out and everybody watch each others backs," Leeds said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says area schools have been informed of the incident and deputies are patrolling the area.

He's issuing the following tips for families:

Try to avoid walking to and from the bus stop alone

If you or your child see anything suspicious, call 911

Never talk to or take anything from strangers

Keep enough distance between you and strangers, so they are unable to touch you

Anyone who may have seen the black Chevrolet pickup truck near a school or bus stop or its driver should call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4911.