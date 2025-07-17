'A real-life angel': Pizza delivery driver saves elderly woman who fell in her Warren home

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Jet's Pizza delivery driver in Warren went above and beyond his duties Wednesday when he found an elderly woman had fallen inside her home and couldn't get up.

Pizza delivery driver saves elderly woman who fell in her Warren home

Aamir Ali was making a routine delivery late Wednesday in the area of Garrick Avenue and Dequindre Road when he noticed something wasn't right. After knocking on the delivery's door with no response, despite lights being on and a dog barking inside, Ali took extra steps that likely saved the woman's life.

"I'm just glad to be at the right place at the right time — that's it," Ali said.

WXYZ Aamir Ali

Instead of following standard procedure to leave the food after several attempts, Ali decided to go the extra mile and call the number on the order. The call was answered by Danielle Ratliff in Seattle, who had just ordered the pizza for her elderly mother in Warren.

"It's a wonderful thing too when you're so far away and you can't do everything on your own to have someone that doesn't know anything just stick around," Ratliff said.

With Ratliff's permission, Ali looked through the window after returning to her residence and made a startling discovery.

"The barking of the dog really caught my attention, so I looked a little harder and the mom was on the floor," Ali said.

WXYZ Warren Fire responding to the woman's home

The woman was barely conscious and unable to move. Ali immediately called 911.

Neighbor Megan Rose praised Ali's actions.

"If it wasn't for him, we don't know what could've happened. He saved her, honestly," she said.

But Ali's assistance didn't stop there. He returned to the home a third time to ensure the woman's dog was taken care of with Rose's help. During that visit, he also noticed the woman's belongings had been left behind.

"So not only did he come back three times, but he then went to the hospital and brought her all her belongings," Rose said.

WXYZ Danielle Ratliff speaking to 7 News Detroit from Seattle

When asked about going far beyond his job responsibilities, Ali responded, “I hope and I pray that if something like this happens to one of my loved ones, someone else is there for them.”

Ratliff says her mother is recovering well at a local hospital and may need some rehabilitation, but the family considers Ali "a real-life angel" who helped them that day.

"Thank you for being such a kind and wonderful person," Rose said about Ali.

