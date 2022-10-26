A recap of the final gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday night Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon squared off in what was the last debate before the November midterm election.

FULL DEBATE:

Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer face off in final debate

Both candidates debated on a variety of topics with a major focus on abortion, education, and gun safety.

The final face-off between the two candidates started off firey when both candidates painted the other as an extremist when it comes to reproductive rights and proposal 3.

“When governor Whitmer tells you this is going to be Roe, it’s not even close to Roe," Dixon said during the Tuesday debate. “It would be the most radical abortion law in the entire country.”

“She is the one who said a 14-year-old child raped by her uncle is the perfect example of someone who should not have reproductive rights,” Whitmer responds.

Education and school safety also took center stage.

"Do you really think books are more dangerous than guns," Whitmer asks.

And as we approach the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Oxford High School, both candidates for Michigan governor lay out how they plan to keep your kids safe.

"I would like to have armed security in our schools. I would like to make sure we have a one entry point. I would also like to implement some of that plan that talks about how we identify a child that struggles with mental health," Dixon said.

"Guns are the number one killer of our children. I support secure storage. I support red flag laws. I support background checks," Whitmer said.

Dixon challenged Whitmer on the state's plummeting reading and math scores.

“I want to have a comprehensive 24 tutoring service for every kid across the state to ensure that they get back on track for the years of online learning they endured under this governor's policies,” Dixon said.

At the end of the debate, both candidates felt confident in their performance.

"I think we have a good chance of winning the voters over but we'll continue to push in the next 14 days," Dixon said.

"I thought it was good. I think it's important to see how stark the differences are here," Whitmer said.

To watch the debate in full, click here.