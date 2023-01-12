Watch Now
News

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the InterContinental Presidente Mexico City hotel in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 14:23:58-05

Revelations that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at the president's Delaware home, have prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's residence.

This week, White House officials have said that "a small number of documents" were discovered last November and that a second batch was found in storage at Biden's home.

In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website