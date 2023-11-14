Watch Now
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza

Posted at 8:43 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 08:43:20-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it has imposed a third round of sanctions on a group of Hamas officials, members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who work to transfer money from Iran to Gaza, and a Lebanese money exchange service that facilitates the transfers.

The Treasury Department sanctions announced Tuesday come in response to Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel and were coordinated with the United Kingdom.

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

The Treasury Department says the sanctions are aimed at protecting the international financial system from abuse by Hamas militants and their enablers.

