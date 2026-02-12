A timeline of the major events in the Dee Warner disappearance & murder case

(WXYZ) — Dee Warner, a beloved wife and mother, went missing in 2021 in Lenawee County. Her husband, Dale, was eventually charged with her murder, and the trial began on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Here's a timeline of everything that has happened leading up to the trial

April 24, 2021 - Dee Warner goes missing

Dee Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Rd. in Franklin Township in Lenawee County on the evening of April 24, 2021.

The FBI, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police and other agencies assisted the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office in searching for Dee. She reportedly had no contact with her family and friends on the phone or on Facebook since April 25, 2021.

Aug. 9, 2022 - MSP takes over investigation

More than a year after her disappearance, Michigan State Police took over the investigation into the missing mother of five.

“Having the Michigan State Police take over the Dee Warner Case is in the best interest of the investigation, best for the family, and is the right thing to do,” then-Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said at the time.

Michigan State Police taking over investigation in Dee Warner's disappearance

Sept. 27, 2022 - Dee Warner's family wants her declared legally dead

A month after MSP took over the investigation, Dee's family members were hoping a judge would declare her legally dead.

May 2, 2023 - Search warrants executed

Detectives with Michigan State Police executed search warrants at properties in Lenawee County as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner.

The family told us that multiple sites were searched more than two years after Dee's disappearance.

May 12, 2023 - Probate court hearing held to declare Dee Warner legally dead

Atorneys presented arguments in probate court on May 12, 2023, in an effort to get Dee declared legally dead.

According to the court filing, more than 4,000 acres of land have been searched, using drones and other methods.

Dee’s children, brother, and close friends had filed sworn affidavits with the court, detailing their fears that something went terribly wrong when Dee tried to tell her husband Dale that she wanted a divorce the night she vanished.

Dee's husband Dale's attorney, Larry Leib, said his client had nothing to do with the disappearance.

Nov. 21, 2023 - Arrest made in connection with Dee Warner's disappearance

Michigan State Police announced on Nov. 21, 2023, that an arrest was made and the suspect's name was being withheld.

Arrest made in Dee Warner murder; suspect expected to be arraigned Wednesday

Nov. 22, 2023 - Dale Warner charged with murder of Dee Warner

A day after the arrest, police announced that Dee's husband, Dale, was arrested and charged with murder more than two years after her disappearance.

“Working a no body homicide brings on unique challenges. The detectives on this case have done a phenomenal job with the investigation, and working collaboratively with the Lenawee County Prosecutor”, Said Detective First Lieutenant Michael Dillon, Commander of the First District Special Investigative Section.

Dee Warner's husband charged with murder nearly 2 years after her disappearance

March 13, 2014 - Dee Warner legally declared dead

A Lenawee County judge legally declared Dee Warner dead after two days of hearings in 2023

June 7, 2024 - Judge binds over Dale Warner for trial

After a preliminary hearing, a judge determined there was enough evidence for Dale Warner to stand trial in connection with Dee's murder.

His defense attorneys suggested Dee Warner may not have been murdered at all, pointing out that her body has never been found.

But the judge ruled there is enough evidence to put Dale Warner on trial for her murder. That evidence includes extensive searches of the area as well as Dee Warner's phone, bank, prescription records and more.

Dale Warner to stand trial for murder, accused of murdering his wife in 2021

Aug. 18, 2024 - Human remains found on property belonging to Dale Warner

Michigan State Police said they found human remains during a search on property belonging to Dale Warner, the husband of Dee Warner who has been missing since 2021.

According to MSP, they conducted the search warrant on a property in Lenawee County and discovered the remains. Dee Warner's brother tells 7 News Detroit the remains were found in a sealed tank that is used to hold anhydrous ammonia. There was no ammonia in the tank and the tank was closed on both ends.

As of Tuesday, August 20, Michigan State Police said an autopsy had been conducted. However, additional testing is needed to positively identify the remains.

Aug. 21, 2024 - Remains found on property identified as Dee Warner

The remains found on a property belonging to Dale Warner were later identified as Dee Warner.

March 2, 2025 - Second arrest made, but charges later dropped

Michigan State Police arrested Dale Warner's son on March 2, 2025. However, on May 13, 2025, charges were dropped against him.

May 21, 2025 - Dee Warner's children file $100M lawsuit against Dale Warner

The children of Dee Warner are suing Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, for $100 million in relation to her disappearance and death.

Attorney Todd Flood, along with Dee’s family, announced the lawsuit.

“Hopefully this day can move us closer so they can get closure, so they can find some justice for their mother. This has been a long slog for quite some time,” said Flood.

Feb. 12, 2026 - Trial begins for Dale Warner

The trial for Dale Warner began on Thursday, Feb. 12.