A total "blood moon" lunar eclipse is coming up, and Michigan is in the perfect spot to see it

(WXYZ) — In just a couple of weeks, Michigan will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse since January 20, 2019.

It will be a little more comfortable this time, since it's not happening in the dead of winter.

On the night of Sunday, May 15th, a partial lunar eclipse will begin at 10:28 p.m. The maximum total eclipse (when the moon turns red) occurs at 12:11 a.m. The partial eclipse then ends at 1:55 a.m. Monday, May 16th.

The totality of the eclipse will last about 1 hour 25 minutes; roughly from 11:30 p.m. EDT until 12:50 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse we'll be able to see from Michigan will be the morning of election day; Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

After that, we won't see another one until March 13, 2025.