A total "blood moon" lunar eclipse is coming up, and Michigan is in the perfect spot to see it

lunar eclipse
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
lunar eclipse
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 28, 2022
(WXYZ) — In just a couple of weeks, Michigan will have the best view of a total lunar eclipse since January 20, 2019.

It will be a little more comfortable this time, since it's not happening in the dead of winter.

On the night of Sunday, May 15th, a partial lunar eclipse will begin at 10:28 p.m. The maximum total eclipse (when the moon turns red) occurs at 12:11 a.m. The partial eclipse then ends at 1:55 a.m. Monday, May 16th.

Lunar Eclipse May 15-16

The totality of the eclipse will last about 1 hour 25 minutes; roughly from 11:30 p.m. EDT until 12:50 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse we'll be able to see from Michigan will be the morning of election day; Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

After that, we won't see another one until March 13, 2025.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

