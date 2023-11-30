'A tragic scene': Witnesses describe aftermath of hit-and-run, Detroit police search for suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — New surveillance photos have been released in a triple hit-and-run on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department says a black Cadillac DTS hit three women Saturday evening near Schoolcraft Road and Rutland Street. All three women were taken to the hospital and two remain in critical condition.

The incident happened around 5:30pm, and concerned citizens who heard it rushed to help.

“You seen their shoes strewn throughout the street,” said Mouchette Muhammad, who did not see the car but only the aftermath. “None of them had shoes on — that's how hard (the driver) hit them.”

Muhammad had just pulled down Rutland Street to pick up his brother Robert Williams. Thirty seconds later while still in the driveway, the two heard what sounded like a scream.

“He heard it and he said, ‘do you hear that?’ and I said ‘it sounds more like a cat. I don't hear that,’” Williams said. “Then you hear an octave go up, (screaming) ‘mother, mother.’ She was calling out for her mother.”

The two then sprang into action having no idea what happened, only seeing the aftermath.

“My brother and I, we ran down and that’s when we noticed the three ladies strewn throughout the street and we noticed the blood coming from all three,” Muhammad said. “That’s when, you know, you go in to action.”

They called 911 and helped the victims, who police say are 25, 34 and 50 years old. Muhammad said not all were conscious but all were still breathing. The brothers and others helped blocked traffic in the dark to keep them safe.

“They could've been hit again, ran over again,” Muhammad said. “It was already a tragic scene… we don't want to compound the tragedy.”

DPD is now releasing photos of a vehicle they say hit the women. It’s a Black Cadillac DTS from 2006 to 2013. They say the vehicle had front-end damage even before the incident.

“There’s no tire marks. He was all gas and go,” Muhammad said of the driver.

With two of the women still in critical condition, police are circulating the photos to find the driver. Both Williams and Muhammad hope that person comes forward.

“This is somebody’s mother, this is somebody's aunt, this is somebody's fiance — we don't know,” Muhammad said. “But at the end of the day, this was a tragic thing that happened and justice has to be served.”

If you recognize the car or know anything, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.