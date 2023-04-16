A violent weekend downtown: DPD confirms five shootings this weekend, four on Saturday alone

DETROIT — Sunday marks the end of what has sadly been an extremely violent weekend in downtown Detroit.

Detroit Police confirm there have been 5 shootings downtown between Friday and Saturday, 4 of them taking place Saturday night.

Shortly after Detroit Police announced they would be enforcing a curfew for minors on weekends, the first of the four shootings on Saturday happened.

According to police at 8:05 p.m. an adult male was fatally shot at a Greektown party store over some sort of fight over someone cutting in line.

The male and female suspects are in custody.

Police say the second shooting, a double shooting, happened at 9:11 on the river-walk by the Renaissance Center.

An adult male and female were shot with non life threatening injuries.

One male is in custody in connection to the shooting.

The third shooting happened in the Greektown area again, police say it was around 11:00 p.m. at Monroe and Randolph.

An adult male was shot and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The two suspects were arrested and two weapons recovered.

The fourth Saturday shooting, according to police, happened at about 11:30 p.m. at Larned and Randolph.

The victim was an adult male and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, the suspect is unknown.

As all of this was happening DPD was also enforcing the weekend curfew for minors for the first time this year.

There was a heavy police presence throughout all of downtown and video shows what appears to be minors detained in the Campus Martius area after curfew.

Overall an extremely violent weekend as Detroit gets its first taste of summer-like weather.

Residents who have lived in the area their whole lives tell 7 Action News they're disgusted.