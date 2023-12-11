AAA: 3.6M Michiganders expected to travel this Christmas and New Year’s

AAA projects more than 3.6 million people from Michigan will travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to the agency, 1.74 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 or more miles between December 23 to January 1, a 2.4% increase over last year and the second-highest year-end record since 2000.

Across the country, AAA projects 115.2 million Americans will travel, making it the second-highest Christmas-New Year’s travel forecast on record.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the second-busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Michigan and nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a near record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

According to AAA, air travel is up nationally and is expected to set a new record high this holiday season. The agency projects airports will see 7.5 million air travelers this season — 200,000 more than the previous 2019 record.

In Michigan, AAA projects more than 207,000 people will use air travel through the end of the year — nearly 8,000 more than in 2022 and the third-highest on record.