AAA: Gas prices down 15 cents from last week in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices are trending downward throughout Michigan and metro Detroit, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said that prices are down 15 cents from a week ago to an average of $4.21 per gallon. That's 40 cents more than this time last month and 90 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas is also trending downwards with the current average sitting at $4.08 a gallon, about 21 cents less than last week’s average but still 78 cents more than this same time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million b/d to 8.28 million b/d while oil supply increased leading to the national average moving downward.

According to AAA, ongoing COVID lockdowns in China have also contributed to concerns that oil demand may stumble and push prices lower.

"After weeks of steady increases, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some relief at the pump," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. "If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the week."