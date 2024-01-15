AAA: Michigan gas prices are up by 15 cents this week

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas prices is up 15 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $2.96 per gallon — 6 cents less than a month ago and 34 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $44 — a $14 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan drivers are seeing the first gas price increases in 2024," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to increase, alongside fluctuating crude oil prices, Michigan motorists could see pump prices rise further."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan increased, AAA said. $2.97 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is approximately 9 cents more than last week’s average and 37 cents less than a year ago.

