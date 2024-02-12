AAA: Michigan gas prices are up by 26 cents this week, a new 2024-high

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is up 26 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.26 per gallon — 32 cents more than a month ago, but 5 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $48 — a $10 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to increase, alongside higher crude oil prices, drivers could see pump prices continue to rise."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan increased, AAA said. $3.26 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is 27 cents more than last week’s average and 11 cents less than a year ago.