AAA: Michigan gas prices are up by 4 cents this week

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3 per gallon — 15 cents more than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $45 — a $13 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher gas prices compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to face upward pressure, drivers may see pump prices continue to rise."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan remained steady, AAA said. $2.99 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is the same as last week’s average and 47 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the most expensive gas price averages include:

Ann Arbor ($3.03) Lansing ($3.03) Saginaw ($3.03)

The least expensive gas price averages are the following:

Marquette ($2.88) Benton Harbor ($2.96) Grand Rapids ($2.98)



Current and past average gas prices