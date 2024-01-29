AAA: Michigan gas prices fall below $3 per gallon

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $2.96 per gallon — 2 cents more than a month ago, but 51 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $44 — a $14 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump as the state average falls below $3 a gallon," said Howard Hughey, Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to drop, alongside rising gasoline stocks, these gas price declines could continue through the week."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased, AAA said. $2.99 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is approximately 4 cents less than last week’s average and 51 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the most expensive gas price averages include:

Jackson ($3.02) Ann Arbor ($3.01) Metro Detroit ($2.99)

The least expensive gas price averages are the following:

Marquette ($2.88) Grand Rapids ($2.88) Traverse City ($2.91)



Current and past average gas prices