AAA projects record 2.6 million Michiganders to travel during Fourth of July week

(WXYZ) — AAA expects a record number of Michiganders to travel for the Fourth of July week. The new forecast released by the agency projects 2.6 million Michiganders will travel.

According to AAA, that number is up 71,000 – nearly 3% – from last year.

Breaking it down, AAA projects 2.4 million people to hit the roads, 96,000 people to fly and 160,000 others to take some other form of transportation.

"Independence Day is one of the most popular times for travel, with Americans eager to take advantage of summer vacation opportunities," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of AAA Travel. "This year, we're seeing strong demand for road trips, flights, and cruises, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday. This is allowing travelers to extend their getaways and make lasting memories with loved ones."

Here are the best and worst times to drive, according to AAA: