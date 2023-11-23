AAA's 'Tow to Go' program activated for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — AAA has activated its "Tow to Go" program for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, aiming to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group program has been providing transportation for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles for 25 years.

According to AAA, the program began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will last through 6 a.m. Monday in Michigan. However, AAA reminds drivers that it should be used as a last resort.

So, how does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The phone number for the service is 855-286-9246.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman with AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The service is also available in Florida; Georgia; Iowa; North Dakota; Nebraska; Tennessee; Wisconsin; Denver, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana.

More information about the program can be found on AAA’s website.