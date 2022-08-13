Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound on Schoenherr in a silver Chrysler 300 with dark windows.

Warren police are currently on the scene. No further details are known at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Warren police at 586-574-4700.

