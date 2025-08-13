(WXYZ) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department, claiming officers violated the rights of a Detroit resident with mental illness during a 2022 arrest.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

ACLU sues Warren Police Department over treatment of man with mental illness

Christopher Gibson, 26, was arrested in Warren on Dec. 13, 2022, after a gas station employee called police concerned about his behavior.

"I actually feel lucky to be alive after what they did to me," Christopher said.

The lawsuit alleges Warren police officers used excessive force and failed to provide proper mental health resources after arresting Christopher.

Body camera footage obtained by the ACLU through the Freedom of Information Act shows officers using a Taser on Christopher during the encounter.

"My son Christopher, who is now 26, was diagnosed with mental illness when he was 19. He suffers from schizophrenia and psychosis," said Alwanda Gibson, Christopher's mother.

See video of the incident below. Note: This video was edited and distributed by the ACLU

Web extra: ACLU video of Warren incident

Mark Fancher, an attorney for the ACLU of Michigan, says the situation escalated quickly.

"They attempted to get him under control and in the process, they triggered other reactions from him, which led to him biting one of the officers during the tussle. At this point, as far as they were concerned, he was someone who committed an assault against an officer," Fancher said.

Alwanda believes her son's mental health crisis was triggered by spending time with a dying relative.

"The night before the incident with Warren Police Department, Christopher had spent the night with my cousin who was dying of cancer and I believe that's what triggered his mental health crisis. They were very close," she said.

The lawsuit names the city of Warren and about a dozen police officers.

"They need mental health experts to respond to these types of situations," Alwanda Gibson said.

Christopher Gibson is seeking an undisclosed amount in compensation and a declaration that the actions of Warren police officers were illegal.

A spokesperson for the Warren Police Department said they have no comment at this time because the lawsuit is pending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.