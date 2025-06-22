One injured, suspected gunman killed in Michigan church shooting

At least one person is injured after a gunman opened fire at a Michigan church Sunday morning shortly after service began.

The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 a.m. at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan — about 30 miles west of Detroit. About 150 people were attending a service at the church, according to the pastor.

In a press conference on Sunday, Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong said people at the church noticed a man driving erratically, who then got out of the vehicle wearing a tactical vest and carrying at least two firearms.

Authorities said the armed suspect was on his way to the church when another person tried to stop him with their truck. That's when the suspect reportedly opened fire on the truck, before being shot and killed by a security guard at the church.

Wayne Police confirmed on Facebook that at least one victim was shot in the leg. The church's pastor said the person shot was the security guard who was responding to the incident.

Police said the truck driver's intervention gave the guard more time to respond to the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old male, and said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Additional details, including the suspect's name and any possible motive, have not yet been released.

Police said they were "confident" that the suspect was acting alone.

City of Wayne, Michigan Police Department via Facebook Facebook post by the City of Wayne, Michigan Police Department.

"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," said FBI Director Dan Bongino in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Homeland security is also reportedly monitoring the incident. Investigators have asked residents of Wayne to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This story was originally published by Kellan Voss with the