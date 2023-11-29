Watch Now
Actor Jonathan Majors in court for expected start of jury selection in New York assault trial

Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a jury selection on his domestic violence case, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:48:28-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The actor Jonathan Majors has appeared in court in New York for the expected start of jury selection in a trial in which he is accused of injuring his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring.

The trial could wind up playing a big role in what happens next with Majors, who had emerged as a breakout star with major roles in films including "Creed III" and who was being set up as the next, great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.

He says his ex-girlfriend was the aggressor in a confrontation in Manhattan that led to his arrest last March.

