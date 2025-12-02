Adam Alharbi remains Hamtramck mayor-elect after recount

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck's mayoral race has a winner — for now. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers recounted the votes Tuesday. Muhith Mahmood demanded a recount.

His opponent, Adam Alharbi, won the recount. Alharbi maintains the victory and his position as mayor-elect.

After about five hours of recounting votes, Alharbi beat Mahmood by 11 votes.

"My opponent had a right for a recount and recount is done. We gained extra five votes. We're back to 11 votes difference, and now I can focus on improving Hamtramck and the challenges ahead," Alharbi said.

During the recount, staff determined three precincts could not be recounted because of a mismatch. That means the number of ballots in the container did not match the number reported on the city clerk's paperwork.

"So much mismatching going on for the city of Hamtramck. This raises a concern. Of course, this is part of the fraud that needs to get investigated," Mahmood said.

Mark Brewer, Mahmood's attorney, said, "Due to the incompetence of the Hamtramck clerk, we could not recount all the ballots. Thirty percent of the precincts couldn't be recounted today. That's not fair. That's not right."

Also, you may recall there are 37 other ballots that weren't counted in the election results. City Clerk Rana Faraj said those ballots were found in her office the morning after the election.

The board of canvassers decided not to count those 37 ballots.

Previous coverage: Hamtramck city clerk explains missing absentee ballots to board of canvassers

So, Brewer filed a lawsuit to have those ballots counted. That matter is still pending.

"So, the election is not over. The first hearing on the lawsuit over the 37 ballots is this Friday morning, and we're asking the judge that those ballots either be counted or that those voters be given the opportunity no matter what the outcome," he explained.