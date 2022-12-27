Adam Fox to be sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(WXYZ) — Adam Fox, one of the men convicted in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in court today. His co-defendant Barry Croft will be sentenced Wednesday.

They were seen as the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap the governor. Both were the only two out of the original six charged at the federal level. Each can face life in prison.

Croft and Fox were convicted in a second trial earlier this year after a hung jury in the first trial in August.

Fox and co-defendant Croft were, according to court records, accused of stirring up anti-government extremists right before the 2020 election.

Prosecutors say Croft offered bomb-making skills.

Not only was Fox conspiring to kidnap the governor but he was also going to blow up a bridge to make an easy escape in northern Michigan.

Fox's attorney Christopher Gibbons says Fox should not receive a life sentence because he alleges prosecutors exaggerated his role in the plot to kidnap the governor.

Gibbons also alleges that Fox was constantly exposed to "Inflammatory rhetoric" by FBI informants. The FBI was embedded in the group and broke off the plot in the fall of 2020.

Separately, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were convicted of supporting the plot. They were sentenced earlier this month to prison. Their time ranges from seven years to twelve years.

They are the longest prison sentences so far in the plot.