Watch Now
News

Adam Rich. former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

download (5).png
Associated Press
download (5).png
Obit Adam Rich
Obit Adam Rich
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 15:47:23-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on "Eight is Enough," has died.

He was 54.

Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office says Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Earl says the cause of death has not yet been determined but it was not considered to be suspicious.

Rich, who was once considered "America's little brother," had a limited acting career after the ABC comedy-drama went off the air in 1981.

Rich had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website