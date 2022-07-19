(WXYZ) — The Miracle League of Michigan, founded by Steve Peck in 2004, is a place where coaches and players say miracles happen.

On its baseball field, kids of ranging abilities are given the chance to play a sport many have been told they never could.

Katie Boldman of metro Detroit has played on the Easterseals Miracle League since she was 6 years old.

Before she was born her family was told she would never be able to walk or talk, let alone play baseball.

"But I proved them wrong," Katie said.

Unlike other baseball fields that use grass for their ballparks, the Miracle Leagues use turf. This makes it easier for players in wheelchairs or crutches to get around and play the game.

“I've always called this program a win win win. We knew when we built this that it would be a win for the players who never got the opportunity to play before. What I really didn’t realize was what a win it would be for the families," founder Steve Peck said.

Mothers like Grace Serra-Boldman say coming to Miracle league every Saturday is like a sigh of relief.

“They don't have to talk about themselves in terms of their diagnosis. 'I have cerebral palsy,' which by the way is my daughter's label. 'I have epilepsy,' which she also has. Here she is just a player on the White Sox, a player on the Cincinnati Reds here to play baseball," Grace said.

The space also allows room for families going through similar situations to connect, share resources, and find community.

“The sky's the limit," Grace said. "I mean we’re a community here that is just growing and growing and growing and I am really grateful to be a part of it.”

Easterseals Michigan has grown from 40 players to more than 400 players. They have even opened a second location in North Oakland.

"Once you come out you're hooked I guarantee it. It's just a beautiful thing,” Team Support Specialist for Easterseals Miracle League in North Oakland Susie Glasgow said.

Over the last 10-plus years with Miracle League, Katie says her confidence has grown immensely. She’s made friends, done the impossible, and has gotten the chance to spread her love for baseball to other people.

Susie Glasgow calls the field the land of happy bombs.

"It's just magically how I feel," Katie said. "It's just really amazing.”

Miracle League of Michigan is in search of volunteers to help assist players in the League. Anyone interested in becoming a buddy or attending a Miracle League game can click here.

"If you feel like you need to give back get here now because we need you number one, and you need us because you’re gonna leave here and feel amazing," Grace said.

Susie Glasgow started as a Buddy 12 years ago and has never left. She says Miracle League is now a part of her family.

"[My husband and I] we had two children each so 4 between the two of us. Now we have 400 plus and growing. This is all our family. Every bit of it, every single day," she said.

Families interested in joining the Miracle League can sign up for the fall season, here.